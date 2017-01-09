Monday Apple Rumors: AAPL Releases Third iOS 10.2.1 Beta

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new betas for developers. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iOS 10.2.1 Beta: Apple has released the third beta for iOS 10.2.1 to developers, reports MacRumors. Developers can download the new update over the air. It comes three weeks after the release of the second iOS 10.2.1 beta was released. It is unknown if the tech company plans to add any new features to the mobile operating system with the release of iOS 10.2.1. It is a small update, which means it will likely just hold bug fixes and resolutions for performance issues.

macOS 10.12.3 Beta: The third version of the macOS 10.12.3 beta is now available to developers, 9to5Mac notes. The new version of the macOS 10.12.3 beta is being released by AAPL after the second version came out on Dec. 20. Just like with the iOS 10.2.1 update, it appears that macOS 10.12.3 will be a small one. This means it will most likely focus on getting rid of bugs that were found in the current version of macOS 10.12.2.

MacBook Pro Repairs: Apple says that it does have the ability to fix problems with the MacBook Pro at its physical retail locations, reports AppleInsider. This news comes after claims from users online that the tech company had not finished updating its “Apple Service Toolkit” for the new MacBook Pro laptops. However, several sources inside the AAPL retail business claim that the stores have the appropriate tools. They also claim that training for working on the new MacBook Pro computers is complete.