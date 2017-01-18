Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Feature Facial Recognition Tech

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a facial recognition sensor for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Facial Recognition: A new rumor claims that Apple will introduce a facial recognition sensor with the iPhone 8, reports Business Insider. According to the rumor, this feature will be added to the iPhone 8 when it comes out later this year. It claims this sensor will use “a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor.” This sensor would be placed near the front-facing camera. The same source also claims there will be three models, wireless charging and a wraparound display on the next iPhone.

Original iPhone: The original iPhone released by AAPL 10 years ago no longer works with cellular plans, MacRumors notes. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) has officially shut down its 2G wireless network. This is the network that the original iPhone used. There weren’t any complaints from customers, which means it is unlikely that anyone was still actively using the device on the wireless network. Collectors of tech gadgets that have an original iPhone will still be able to use it on Wi-Fi networks.

Apple Prototypes: Apple manufacturer Foxconn is reportedly planning a new facility for prototype devices, AppleInsider notes. According to this rumor, the company is planning to build a factory for manufacturing AAPL prototypes in Shenzhen, China. The facility will test prototypes and determine how best to prepare them for mass manufacturing. The company is scouting land for the location. It reportedly plans to have it ready following the completion of AAPL’s own location in the city later this year.