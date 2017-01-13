Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 to Feature Better Water Resistance

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of better water resistance for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will feature better water resistance than the iPhone 7 line, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company’s upcoming iPhone will feature water resistance of IP68. The iPhone line line has water resistance of IP67. An IP67 rating means the device can survive in water 15 centimeters to one meter deep. The higher rating for the iPhone 8 means that it will likely be able to survive in deeper waters than what the iPhone 7 can.

iOS 10.2.1 Beta: Apple has released the fourth beta for iOS 10.2.1 to developers, AppleInsider notes. This beta releases comes just a few days after the third version of the iOS 10.2.1 for developers was released. It can be downloaded over the air or via the company’s developer portal. There are no detailed notes included with this beta, but it likely just offers some bug fixes over the previous version that came out on Monday.

Apple TV Apps: Developers can now submit larger tvOS apps to the App Store, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company is now letting developers submit apps up to 4GB in size. This is a massive jump over the previous limitation, which only allowed tvOS apps to be up to 200MB. This means the apps can now be as large as those submitted to the iOS App Store. However, users should be wary of filling up their set-top boxes with large apps. The current TV device only comes with either 32GB or 64GB of storage.