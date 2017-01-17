Tuesday Apple Rumors: New MacBook Pro May Have 32GB of RAM

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new MacBook Pro laptops. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tueday.

MacBook Pro Update: A new rumor claims that Apple will be updating its MacBook Pro line later this year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to update the MacBook Pro line with Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) new Kaby Lake processors. The rumor also claims that the 12-inch MacBook Pro will allow for up to 16GB of RAM. It also mentions a 15-inch MacBook Pro that will have a 32GB of RAM option. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 6 Battery: Apple is shooting down rumors about a replacement program for iPhone 6 batteries, AppleInsider notes. An unnamed source from inside AAPL says that there will be no large-scale replacement program for iPhone 6 batteries. The reported reason for this is that there aren’t enough problems to warrant such a program. This news comes shortly after reports that the tech company was planning to launch such as program.

macOS Beta: The newest beta of macOS 10.12.3 includes a new feature to save battery life, reports BGR. This feature pops up under the “Using Significant Energy” setting. The feature has a “Display Brightness” option showing up in this section. Clicking the text will result in the display brightness on the computer turning down to 75%. This is similar to the Low Power mode that was introduced for AAPL’s mobile devices with iOS 9.