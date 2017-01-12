Thursday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Be Working on Original TV Shows

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of original TV shows. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

TV Shows: Apple is reportedly working on its own original TV shows and movies, reports The Wall Street Journal. This information comes from unnamed sources with inside information on the matter. The sources claim that the tech company is working to create new content to compete against other streaming services. The report claims that the content would be included in the company’s Apple Music streaming service, which costs $10 per month.

Department of Transportation: Apple is now part of a new team made by the Department of Transportation, 9to5Mac notes. This new team created by the Department of Transportation will manage policies concerning self-driving vehicles. The group is made up of 25 people and one of them is AAPL’s Lisa Jackson. Jackson serves as the Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives for the tech company. The new team managing self-driving car policies will meet for the first time on Jan. 16.