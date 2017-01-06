Friday Apple Rumors: APPL May Open New Store in Brooklyn

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new Apple Store in Brooklyn. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Brooklyn Store: A new rumor claims that AAPL is planning to open a new store in Brooklyn, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to open a new retail location at 300 Ashland Place in Fort Greene, which is near downtown Brooklyn. This would put the new store near the Atlantic Terminal, which connects New York City and Long Island. This means the new facility would be located in an area with heavy foot traffic.

iPhone 8 Sales: Nomura is expecting the iPhone 8 to surpass sales of the iPhone 6, 9to5Mac notes. Nomura is expecting Apple to sell 86 million units of the iPhone 8 2017. The argument is that the iPhone user base grew by 45% to 50% with the launch of the iPhone 6 and 5% to 10% with devices released after that. The analyst expects that iPhone 6 users will be ready to upgrade and the lure of new features in the iPhone 8 will likely help attract them to the new device.

iPhone Prototype: A prototype of the original iPhone has shown up online, reports MacRumors. This iPhone prototype is vastly different than the iPhone that we actually got. This includes a different operating system that was called “Acorn OS.” Unlike iOS, AcornOS worked similar to an iPod Touch. The bottom half of the screen contained an on-screen click wheel that was used to navigate the device’s menus. It is amazing that the prototype still exists and functions due to AAPL typically destroying unused prototypes.