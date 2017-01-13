Arch Coal Inc (ARCH): An Off-the-Radar Potential Winner

It commonly happens in stock investing that investors miss the chance of buying winning stocks that they knew would stand out. Before they take the plunge, others get to know the hidden potential and enter into these stocks, pushing them out of reach.

So, instead of repenting, spotting the off-the-radar potential winners and immediately investing in them could be a smart decision.

One such company that looks well positioned for a solid gain, but has been overlooked by investors lately, is Arch Coal Inc ( ARCH ).

This Coal industry stock has actually seen estimates narrow over the past month for the current fiscal year by about 37.3%. But that is not yet reflected in its price, as the stock lost 5% over the same time frame.

You should not be concerned about the price remaining muted going forward. This year’s expected earnings growth over the prior year is 169.9%, which should ultimately translate into price appreciation.

And if this isn’t enough, ARCH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) which further underscores the potential for its outperformance (See the performance of Zacks’ portfolios and strategies here: About Zacks Performance).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So if you are looking for a stock flying under-the-radar that is well-equipped to bounce down the road, make sure to consider Arch Coal. Solid estimate revisions and an impressive Zacks Rank suggest that better days may be ahead for ARCH and that now might be an interesting buying opportunity.

The Best Place to Start Your Stock Search

Today, you are invited to download the full, up-to-the-minute list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 “”Strong Buy”” stocks – absolutely free of charge. Since 1988, Zacks Rank #1 stocks have nearly tripled the market, with average gains of +26% per year. Plus, you can access the list of portfolio-killing Zacks Rank #5 “”Strong Sells”” and other private research.

See these stocks free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

More From InvestorPlace