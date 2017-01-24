AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Boasts Plenty of Potential Positives Heading Into Earnings

When the markets close on Wednesday, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) will announce its fourth-quarter results. And yes, there will likely be much for investors to chew on. Keep in mind that AT&T stock has already had a nice run lately, up nearly 14% since mid-November.

For the quarter, the Wall Street consensus is for revenues of $42.04 billion and earnings of 66 cents a share on T stock. Granted, AT&T earnings generally do not stray much from the averages. So it’s probably a good bet not to see much price action.

But interestingly enough, AT&T has already provided some important details on the quarter, which came from an SEC filing on Friday.

First of all, the company disclosed that there were 900,000 U.S.-branded mobile net additions (the breakdown included 500,000 postpaid and 400,000 prepaid). This was certainly better than the performance in the prior quarter, in which AT&T reported a loss of 268,000 mainstream wireless phone customers. It appears that AT&T is finding ways to help beat back some of the intense competition from players like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ), Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ).

Next, AT&T is getting some nice traction from its new streaming service, DirecTV Now. While there have been reports of outages and glitches, the company has still been able to add more than 200,000 new subscribers since the launch in late November.

Granted, part of this was due to deep discounts. But it is encouraging that AT&T is making bold moves with new product offerings. And even without the discounts, DirecTV Now starts at only $60 a month and has a strong set of content offerings from providers like Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA ), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) and Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ).

Of course, the play is for those customers that have been cutting the cord on cable television. No doubt, the market potential is enormous as seen with the success of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

