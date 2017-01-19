Trump, Earnings and the Trouble With AT&T Inc (T) Stock

Communications giant AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) has been the focus of much speculation recently, especially where its proposed buyout of Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) is concerned. The company is scheduled to join the earnings parade on Wall Street on Wednesday of next week, but many investors may be eyeing tomorrow’s inauguration with more trepidation given President-elect Donald Trump’s disdain for the TWX deal.

All-in-all, it’s going to be a bumpy ride for T stock over the short-term.

By the numbers, AT&T is expected to post a fourth-quarter profit of 66 cents per share on revenue of $42.08 billion. EarningsWhispers.com puts the whisper number on par with the consensus estimate, and AT&T stock investors shouldn’t expect any real surprises for the quarter.

Guidance, however, may be another matter entirely. T stock has joined in on the Trump rally to the tune of about 10% since the election, despite negativity surrounding AT&T’s proposed acquisition of Time Warner. While approval of the deal shouldn’t impact T stock’s longer-term outlook, it could wreak havoc on short-term volatility and leave guidance in limbo for the time being.

T Stock and 5G

Meanwhile, AT&T is expected to roll out 5G wireless this year. Comments on this rollout, which begins as a test program in Austin, Texas later this year, could have a bullish short-term impact for T stock as the technology will give AT&T a significant edge over the competition.

However, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ ), Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) have all announced plans for similar 1Gbs class wireless offerings for 2017. With both Sprint and T-Mobile offering wireless plans with no data caps, AT&T’s lead among cord-cutters and gamers will be short-lived at best.

And then there are analyst opinions on T stock, which are far from inspiring. According to Zacks data, T stock has garnered just six buy ratings compared to 12 holds. Additionally, T stock is trading just 1.4% below the 12-month consensus price target of $41.40.

In other words, the brokerage community doesn’t see much upside for T stock in 2017, with many analysts likely sticking to their positions unless the TWX deal goes through.



Click to Enlarge On a more short-term basis, AT&T options traders have taken a negative view of T stock. The Jan./Feb. put/call open interest ratio currently rests at 1.26, with bearishly oriented puts easily outnumbering calls during the next two months. This is especially telling on the TWX/T tie-up front, given that traders looking for arbitrage deals ahead of potential mergers and buyouts typically look to call options for leverage.

