Avoid Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Until It Hits This Price

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) continues to enjoy analyst support and buzz of even bigger things to come. But it’s time to keep your head out of the clouds and look at other, more sobering things, if you’re a bull on Twilio stock.

It hasn’t been long since I last wrote about Twilio stock — bullishly at that, I might add. The trade idea failed to work based on our discussed position criteria and risk management. But does a lower price tag on TWLO mean there’s added value?

I don’t believe so. Absent profits, cash flow and possible testing of all-time lows trump the cutting-edge cloud technology coveted by top-notch clients Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD), Uber, Airbnb and more. At least for the time being.

In fact, another noted worry with TWLO stock is being too fixated on Twilio’s awesome-sounding client list and potential for even stronger relationships.

The story surrounding Twilio takes me back to a similar narrative of great customers, great things to come, heavy spending and no profits. The company in question is cybersecurity outfit FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), which has been anything but a great investment over the past couple years.

Twilio Stock Chart

My philosophy is it’s OK to be fooled once, but learn from it, and don’t be a victim a second time. Twilio intuitively feels and looks a bit more like a repeat situation worth avoiding.

Since our recent coverage on TWLO, the price action has been negative. It also has been sufficient to believe avoiding Twilio stock at current levels is a good policy.



Click to Enlarge Technically, a small double bottom situated above an area of technical support has failed. Twilio shares are now inside the support area comprised of last year’s opening day trading range.

As such, there is the chance a price reversal could occur without a full-fledged test of the $23.66 low. But I’m wary of trying to participate as a bull right here, right now.

Next Page