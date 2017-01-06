Protect Yourself Against the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Free Fall

Don’t be alarmed by the apocryphal headline. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) is not going out of business anytime soon. No, the downfall I speak of is BABA stock’s subconscious need to take a swan dive at the beginning of each calendar year only to rise steadily throughout the rest of the year to challenge $100.

Public since September 2014, BABA stock has seen a lot of volatility in its brief 27-month history trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

I believe the odds are good that it will do it again in 2017.

If you read InvestorPlace contributor Lucas Hahn’s article the other day, “4 Big Reasons Alibaba Stock is a No-Go,” you’ll have a better idea why I think so. In it, Hahn cites Alibaba’s valuation problem, currency risk, regulatory risk and accounting risk as four valid reasons why you don’t want to go anywhere near shares of Alibaba.

I wasn’t swayed entirely by his argument — I still view BABA stock as a buy — but the mere mention of both Jim Chanos and Herb Greenberg in the accounting risk section of his article has at the very least made me sit up and take notice.

BABA Stock: Not Your Everyday E-Commerce Stock

Alibaba stock is definitely not your standard ordinary e-commerce equity. It comes equipped with all sorts of peculiarities that you don’t find in other companies based in the U.S. It’s a big reason why the BABA stock price is so volatile.

Let’s assume for a second that BABA drops to $59 by the end of the second quarter … What’s a current shareholder to do? The simple answer, if you’re truly long, is to wait until it hits the $50s and load up the truck with as many shares of BABA stock as you can possibly afford without excessively overweighting your portfolio. If you’ve held BABA stock for more than a year and have seen decent appreciation, but aren’t solidly in that camp, you might want to take some profits off the table.

Lastly, you could sell covered call options to hedge against the decline of your actual stock position, but I’m not going to elaborate on that because I’m hardly an options expert and don’t use them myself. These are the typical solutions for a stock you own that’s very much in flux.

Now, let’s look at a possible alternative that keeps you in the game, but hedges your bet on BABA stock.

