Why You Should Buy Baidu Inc (ADR) (BIDU) Stock in 2017

Chinese search and technology giant Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) is speaking Greek to this portfolio strategist. For like-minded bullish investors that want to position for a breakout and relative strength performance in 2017 in BIDU stock, that translates into a juicy trading strategy.

This past year wasn’t a good one for BIDU shareholders in the U.S. The American Depository Receipt lost 13% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of about 9.5%. Part of the drag can be attributed to strength in the U.S. dollar and currency translation from a weakened Chinese yuan.

Foreign exchange could continue to be a headwind for BIDU stock. But with today’s market “King Dollar”-style chest-pounding and adoration, I’m reminded of a time not so many years ago when the death of the dollar was the overriding narrative of the day.

Call me a contrarian, but I’m willing to bet that the greenback’s support from interest rates and Trump bluster will fade. In their place, shiny new market narratives that are not so benign will prevail. That should help BIDU investors.

What should also spur a bullish 2017 in Baidu is the company itself. Not only does Baidu dominate the search market in China, but after a regulatory rough patch, profits and revenues are expected to rebound from a trough in sales.

Baidu is also venturing aggressively into new markets. From artificial intelligence and broad-based internet offerings ranging from travel booking, online restaurant delivery, maps and video, Baidu is on a mission to become ubiquitous within China.

Will the investment by Baidu management pay off? Like everything else, there are no guarantees, but let’s face it: China’s authoritarian policies should continue to be a boon for a formidable large-caps such as Baidu.

Besides, BIDU stock is offering the potential to buy growth at a discount, and the stock chart situation looks pretty attractive, too.

BIDU Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge Baidu’s weekly chart illustrates an opportunity to buy at a reasonable price. “Reasonable” in this context is a function of buying a dominant company near levels from 2011 and support within a large weekly triangle that has developed since mid-2015.

An oversold and bullishly divergent stochastic backs up the attractive price action and the proposition of buying BIDU on weakness.

Should technical support hold, the stage looks set for Baidu stock to rally, break through pattern resistance near $190 and move into a strong uptrend in 2017.

