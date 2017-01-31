Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock: 3 Reasons to Hit the Brakes

It has been two weeks since Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) reported its fourth-quarter earnings. Generally well received, BAC stock is up 1.9% between its Jan. 12 and Jan. 27 closing prices, an annualized return of almost 50%.

Bank of America rebounded nicely in 2016; InvestorPlace feature writer James Brumley reminded investors the day before earnings suggesting that on balance, BofA’s positives outweigh its negatives.

Especially when you consider that a 100-basis-point increase in both short-term and long-term interest rates could add $7.5 billion in net interest income over the next 12 months.

That’s a boatload of money and a big reason why many in the investment media believe BAC stock is still cheap relative to its peers. InvestorPlace contributor Chris Martin recently pointed out that Bank of America stock is still 50% below where it traded a decade ago trading at just 15 times its 2016 earnings-per-share.

I, myself, labeled BAC stock a steal last April, citing Warren Buffett’s love of the stock, its valuation and its share repurchase program. Since April 6, 2016, when my article appeared, BofA stock is up 72%.

While Martin views BAC stock to still be cheap, I’m not certain that the next 72% gain will come nearly as easily.

Here’s why.

Three Reasons to Put the Breaks on BAC Stock

Return on Tangible Equity: Brumley’s article, written before Q4 2016 earnings, suggested that investors keep an eye on BofA’s return on tangible common equity, which hit 10.3% in the previous quarter, an indication that the bank is getting its act together.

Well, it came in at 9.92%, well above its Q4 2015 return of 7.19%, but 38 basis points below the third quarter, a sign that barring significantly higher interest rates or move-the-needle expense cuts, its return has probably hit a wall for the time being.

Bank betas: In mid-December, I wrote about the rising risk of bank stocks given their betas relative to the market, which at the time sat around 1.4, or 40% more volatile than the general market. At the time, BAC had a beta of 1.61; a month later it’s around 1.5, suggesting BofA and bank stocks generally have gotten marginally less susceptible to a correction.

