Bank of America Corp’s (BAC) Irrational Exuberance Will End

It seems like everything went right for Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) in the final two months of 2016. Donald Trump won the U.S. election, bringing promises of decreased regulatory control for the financial sector, and the Federal Reserve lifted long-stagnate interest rates while promising three additional hikes 2017. All of that bodes well for BofA’s bottom line.

But have the shares come too far too fast? The devil, as they say, is in the details.

Unfortunately for BAC stock, there are very few details to go on. Despite bluster about decreased regulations, Trump has offered little in the way of actual plans for moving forward on allowing the financial sector more leeway.

What’s more, despite announcing the potential for three rate hikes in 2017, the Fed did not lift its economic growth forecast, setting many analysts on edge. In fact, Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen noted that a “cloud of uncertainty” hung over the U.S. economy and would keep the central bank in wait-and-see mode for the time being.

Anyone else remember the Fed promising four rate hikes in 2016?



Click to Enlarge Taking all this in, BAC stock’s 35% rally from November through December brings to mind a popular phrase from former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan: “irrational exuberance.”

In fact, BAC stock has gained just 0.24% since the beginning of the year, with the shares locked in a tight trading range between $22 and $23.50. And that range is narrowing fast as traders deal overbought conditions and the urge to take profits following 2016’s year-end rally amid an increasingly uncertain geopolitical climate.

As for sentiment, analysts appear content to stick with their bullish stance for now. According to Zacks data, 14 of the 20 analysts following BAC stock rate the shares a “buy” or better, with no “sell” ratings to be found. The consensus price target, meanwhile, rests at $24.79, indicating a premium of about 9.4% to Friday’s close.

Instead of reining in their ratings on Bank of America, analysts decided to lift price targets over the past month to be more inline with their bullish outlooks. However, with BofA stagnating throughout January, it may be only a matter of time before this sentiment picture tops out and reverses course.

Next Page