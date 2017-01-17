3 Bank Stocks You Don’t Want to Overlook This Week

Bank stocks have been on fire since Election Day, and for good reason. Since the financial crisis in 2008, it has been a tough road for banks in the U.S. Historically low interest rates coupled with unprecedented federal regulations have made it nearly impossible for banks to grow their earnings. Banks have been forced to boost capital ratios during a time when net interest margins have been their thinnest in history.

However, the lean times forced banks to cut every last cent of costs and shore up their balance sheets to comply with new regulations. Now that the banks are running like well-oiled machines, Donald Trump’s election will potentially open up a floodgate of bank earnings.

The Federal Reserve is likely looking to continue raising interest rates on a regular basis. Trump has promised to ease corporate regulations across the board. And finally, a Republican in the White House and a Republican-controlled Congress likely means major corporate tax cuts will be on the way soon.

There’s no question bank stocks are more expensive than they were just a couple of months ago. However, there may be plenty more upside in certain regional banks, considering a new cycle of bank earnings growth has likely just begun.

Next Page