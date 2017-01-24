Home > Uncategorized >

Glassdoor: 10 Best Jobs in America for 2017

Salary, job satisfaction and number of openings determined the rankings

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Glassdoor has unveiled its 50 best jobs in America for 2017.

Best jobs in America
Source: ©iStock.com/LincolnRogers

The publication examined some of the best employment opportunities in the U.S. based on three factors: job satisfaction, salaries and number of job openings. Many of these positions were related to technology and coding, proving that we truly live in a time where advanced intellectual curiosities are paying off well.

Here are the 10 best positions, along with statistics surrounding the three aforementioned factors, as well as overall “job score:”

10. Solutions Architect

  • Job Openings: 2,232
  • Job Satisfaction: 3.7/5
  • Median Base Salary: $125,000
  • Job Score 4.4/5

9. UX Designer

  • Job Openings: 1,691
  • Job Satisfaction: 4.0/5
  • Median Base Salary: $92,500
  • Job Score 4.4/5

8. Strategy Manager

  • Job Openings: 1,184
  • Job Satisfaction: 4.3/5
  • Median Base Salary: $130,000
  • Job Score 4.5/5

7. Database Administrator

  • Job Openings: 2,877
  • Job Satisfaction: 3.8/5
  • Median Base Salary: $93,000
  • Job Score 4.5/5

6. HR Manager

  • Job Openings: 4,339
  • Job Satisfaction: 3.8/5
  • Median Base Salary: $85,000
  • Job Score 4.6/5

5. Analytics Manager

  • Job Openings: 1,958
  • Job Satisfaction: 4.1/5
  • Median Base Salary: $112,000
  • Job Score 4.6/5

4. Tax Manager

  • Job Openings: 3,317
  • Job Satisfaction: 4.0/5
  • Median Base Salary: $110,000
  • Job Score 4.7/5

3. Data Engineer

  • Job Openings: 2,599
  • Job Satisfaction: 4.3/5
  • Median Base Salary: $106,000
  • Job Score 4.7/5

2. DevOps Engineer

  • Job Openings: 2,725
  • Job Satisfaction: 4.2/5
  • Median Base Salary: $110,000
  • Job Score 4.7/5

1. Data Scientist

  • Job Openings: 4,184
  • Job Satisfaction: 4.4/5
  • Median Base Salary: $110,000
  • Job Score 4.8/5

Other positions that had salaries that reached six figures on an average basis, include nurse practitioners who rake in $100,000 as number 15, software engineers garnering $101,000 as number 16, and supply chain managers at number 18, making $100,000 per year.

