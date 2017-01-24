Glassdoor: 10 Best Jobs in America for 2017

Glassdoor has unveiled its 50 best jobs in America for 2017.

The publication examined some of the best employment opportunities in the U.S. based on three factors: job satisfaction, salaries and number of job openings. Many of these positions were related to technology and coding, proving that we truly live in a time where advanced intellectual curiosities are paying off well.

Here are the 10 best positions, along with statistics surrounding the three aforementioned factors, as well as overall “job score:”

10. Solutions Architect

Job Openings: 2,232

Job Satisfaction: 3.7/5

Median Base Salary: $125,000

Job Score 4.4/5

9. UX Designer

Job Openings: 1,691

Job Satisfaction: 4.0/5

Median Base Salary: $92,500

Job Score 4.4/5

8. Strategy Manager

Job Openings: 1,184

Job Satisfaction: 4.3/5

Median Base Salary: $130,000

Job Score 4.5/5

7. Database Administrator

Job Openings: 2,877

Job Satisfaction: 3.8/5

Median Base Salary: $93,000

Job Score 4.5/5

6. HR Manager

Job Openings: 4,339

Job Satisfaction: 3.8/5

Median Base Salary: $85,000

Job Score 4.6/5

5. Analytics Manager

Job Openings: 1,958

Job Satisfaction: 4.1/5

Median Base Salary: $112,000

Job Score 4.6/5

4. Tax Manager

Job Openings: 3,317

Job Satisfaction: 4.0/5

Median Base Salary: $110,000

Job Score 4.7/5

3. Data Engineer

Job Openings: 2,599

Job Satisfaction: 4.3/5

Median Base Salary: $106,000

Job Score 4.7/5

2. DevOps Engineer

Job Openings: 2,725

Job Satisfaction: 4.2/5

Median Base Salary: $110,000

Job Score 4.7/5

1. Data Scientist

Job Openings: 4,184

Job Satisfaction: 4.4/5

Median Base Salary: $110,000

Job Score 4.8/5

Other positions that had salaries that reached six figures on an average basis, include nurse practitioners who rake in $100,000 as number 15, software engineers garnering $101,000 as number 16, and supply chain managers at number 18, making $100,000 per year.

