Glassdoor: 10 Best Jobs in America for 2017

Glassdoor has unveiled its 50 best jobs in America for 2017.
The publication examined some of the best employment opportunities in the U.S. based on three factors: job satisfaction, salaries and number of job openings. Many of these positions were related to technology and coding, proving that we truly live in a time where advanced intellectual curiosities are paying off well.
Here are the 10 best positions, along with statistics surrounding the three aforementioned factors, as well as overall “job score:”
10. Solutions Architect
- Job Openings: 2,232
- Job Satisfaction: 3.7/5
- Median Base Salary: $125,000
- Job Score 4.4/5
9. UX Designer
- Job Openings: 1,691
- Job Satisfaction: 4.0/5
- Median Base Salary: $92,500
- Job Score 4.4/5
8. Strategy Manager
- Job Openings: 1,184
- Job Satisfaction: 4.3/5
- Median Base Salary: $130,000
- Job Score 4.5/5
7. Database Administrator
- Job Openings: 2,877
- Job Satisfaction: 3.8/5
- Median Base Salary: $93,000
- Job Score 4.5/5
6. HR Manager
- Job Openings: 4,339
- Job Satisfaction: 3.8/5
- Median Base Salary: $85,000
- Job Score 4.6/5
5. Analytics Manager
- Job Openings: 1,958
- Job Satisfaction: 4.1/5
- Median Base Salary: $112,000
- Job Score 4.6/5
4. Tax Manager
- Job Openings: 3,317
- Job Satisfaction: 4.0/5
- Median Base Salary: $110,000
- Job Score 4.7/5
3. Data Engineer
- Job Openings: 2,599
- Job Satisfaction: 4.3/5
- Median Base Salary: $106,000
- Job Score 4.7/5
2. DevOps Engineer
- Job Openings: 2,725
- Job Satisfaction: 4.2/5
- Median Base Salary: $110,000
- Job Score 4.7/5
1. Data Scientist
- Job Openings: 4,184
- Job Satisfaction: 4.4/5
- Median Base Salary: $110,000
- Job Score 4.8/5
Other positions that had salaries that reached six figures on an average basis, include nurse practitioners who rake in $100,000 as number 15, software engineers garnering $101,000 as number 16, and supply chain managers at number 18, making $100,000 per year.
