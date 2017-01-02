Biggest Movers in Financial Stocks Now – JYNT SGM KFS HGT

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Financial sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

The Joint Corp Cmn ( JYNT ): JYNT stock is up 5.16% today.

Stonegate Mortgage Corp ( SGM ): SGM stock is up 5.11% today.

Kingsway Financial Services ( KFS ): KFS stock is up 5.04% today.

Hugoton Royalty Trust ( HGT ): HGT stock is up 4.88% today.

Vestin Realty Mtge ( VRTB ): VRTB stock is up 4.69% today.

Sussex Bancorp ( SBBX ): SBBX stock is up 4.66% today.

Eastern Va Bkshs ( EVBS ): EVBS stock is up 4.5% today.

Atlantic Amer Cp ( AAME ): AAME stock is up 4.33% today.

Severn Bancorp Inc ( SVBI ): SVBI stock is up 3.95% today.

Bank of Commerce Hld ( BOCH ): BOCH stock is up 3.83% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

First Mid Ill Bncshr ( FMBH ): FMBH stock is down 3.76% today.

Yirendai Ltd ( YRD ): YRD stock is down 3.63% today.

Mutualfirst Finl Inc ( MFSF ): MFSF stock is down 3.36% today.

Lm Funding Cmn ( LMFA ): LMFA stock is down 3.1% today.

Elmira Sav Bk ( ESBK ): ESBK stock is down 3.08% today.

Investors Title Co ( ITIC ): ITIC stock is down 3.06% today.

Encore Capital Grp ( ECPG ): ECPG stock is down 3.05% today.

Northrim Bancorp Inc ( NRIM ): NRIM stock is down 2.92% today.

Harborone Bancorp Inc ( HONE ): HONE stock is down 2.81% today.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Inc ( LTS ): LTS stock is down 2.79% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.