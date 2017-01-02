Biggest Movers in Manufacturing Stocks Now – CATB XRM AIRI CEMP

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Catabasis Pharma Cmn ( CATB ): CATB stock is up 9.06% today.

Xerium Technologies ( XRM ): XRM stock is up 8.08% today.

Air Industries Group Inc ( AIRI ): AIRI stock is up 7.88% today.

Cempra Inc ( CEMP ): CEMP stock is up 7.69% today.

Eiger Biopharma ( EIGR ): EIGR stock is up 7.37% today.

Tecogen Inc Cmn ( TGEN ): TGEN stock is up 7.14% today.

Nivalis Thera Cmn ST ( NVLS ): NVLS stock is up 6.67% today.

Marrone Bio Innov ( MBII ): MBII stock is up 6.47% today.

Volitionrx Ltd ( VNRX ): VNRX stock is up 6.28% today.

Novan Inc ( NOVN ): NOVN stock is up 5.96% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Soligenix Inc ( SNGX ): SNGX stock is down 6.25% today.

Aeglea Biothera Cmn ( AGLE ): AGLE stock is down 6.25% today.

Galmed Pharmaceutica ( GLMD ): GLMD stock is down 6.15% today.

Inotek Pharma Cmn ( ITEK ): ITEK stock is down 6.15% today.

Corvus Pharma Com ( CRVS ): CRVS stock is down 5.92% today.

Aixtron Se ( AIXG ): AIXG stock is down 5.56% today.

Agile Therap Cmn Stk ( AGRX ): AGRX stock is down 5.47% today.

Arotech Corp ( ARTX ): ARTX stock is down 5.41% today.

United States Steel Corp ( X ): X stock is down 5.33% today.

Forward Pharma Ads ( FWP ): FWP stock is down 5.24% today.

