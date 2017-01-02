Biggest Movers in Manufacturing Stocks Now – IMGN ONS SPCB BIOA

The following stocks were moving the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Immunogen Inc ( IMGN ): IMGN stock is up 29.11% today.

Oncobiologics Inc ( ONS ): ONS stock is up 20.4% today.

Supercom Ltd ( SPCB ): SPCB stock is up 17.3% today.

Bioamber Inc ( BIOA ): BIOA stock is up 17.27% today.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( XBIO ): XBIO stock is up 13.16% today.

Photomedex Inc ( PHMD ): PHMD stock is up 11.68% today.

Aldeyra Therapeu Cmn ( ALDX ): ALDX stock is up 11.46% today.

Nabriva Therape Ads ( NBRV ): NBRV stock is up 11.4% today.

Intec Pharma Ord Shr ( NTEC ): NTEC stock is up 10.68% today.

Tracon Pharma Cmn ( TCON ): TCON stock is up 10.11% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Dataram Corp ( DRAM ): DRAM stock is down 11.65% today.

Mediwound Ltd Ord Sh ( MDWD ): MDWD stock is down 10.2% today.

Xoma Corporation ( XOMA ): XOMA stock is down 8.06% today.

Power Solutns Itl Cmn ( PSIX ): PSIX stock is down 7.41% today.

Ever Glory Intl Grp ( EVK ): EVK stock is down 6.82% today.

Immune Design CS ( IMDZ ): IMDZ stock is down 6.78% today.

Corium Intl Cmn ( CORI ): CORI stock is down 6.67% today.

Lsb Industries Inc ( LXU ): LXU stock is down 6.44% today.

Prima Biomed Ltd ( PBMD ): PBMD stock is down 6.4% today.

Neos Therapeutics Cmn ( NEOS ): NEOS stock is down 6.4% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.