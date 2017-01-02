Biggest Movers in Retail Trade Stocks Now – PRTS PRSS SONC BWLD

The following stocks were moving the Retail Trade sector today.

Only one stock in the Retail Trade sector showed gains:

Davidstea Inc Cm Stk ( DTEA ): DTEA stock is up 1.48% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

U.S. Auto Parts Netw ( PRTS ): PRTS stock is down 2.76% today.

Cafepress Inc ( PRSS ): PRSS stock is down 2.65% today.

Sonic Cp ( SONC ): SONC stock is down 2.61% today.

Buffalo Wild Wings ( BWLD ): BWLD stock is down 2.4% today.

Nutrisystem Inc ( NTRI ): NTRI stock is down 2.39% today.

Village Super Mkt ( VLGEA ): VLGEA stock is down 2.31% today.

Ezcorp Inc ( EZPW ): EZPW stock is down 2.29% today.

Cheesecake Fact ( CAKE ): CAKE stock is down 2.22% today.

Office Depot Cmn ( ODP ): ODP stock is down 2.16% today.

Bj’s Restaurants Inc ( BJRI ): BJRI stock is down 2.12% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.