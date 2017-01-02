Biggest Movers in Services Stocks Now – CCIH PMD GEN ZDGE

The Services sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Chinacache Hldgs ADR ( CCIH ): CCIH stock is up 2.81% today.

Psychemedics ( PMD ): PMD stock is up 2.7% today.

Genesis Healthcare Inc ( GEN ): GEN stock is up 2.66% today.

Zedge Inc Class B Common Stoc ( ZDGE ): ZDGE stock is up 2.62% today.

Innovative Sol⋑ ( ISSC ): ISSC stock is up 2.46% today.

Xunlei Limited ADR ( XNET ): XNET stock is up 2.39% today.

Mimecast Limited Ord ( MIME ): MIME stock is up 2.34% today.

Caladrius Bio Cmn ( CLBS ): CLBS stock is up 2.17% today.

Team Inc ( TISI ): TISI stock is up 2.08% today.

Hortonworks Cmn ( HDP ): HDP stock is up 1.96% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Ebix Inc ( EBIX ): EBIX stock is down 3.55% today.

Nxt-Id Inc Cmn Stk ( NXTD ): NXTD stock is down 3.51% today.

Magic Software Entpr ( MGIC ): MGIC stock is down 3.33% today.

Carbonite Inc ( CARB ): CARB stock is down 3.24% today.

Park City Group Cmn ( PCYG ): PCYG stock is down 3.05% today.

Ascent Capital Group ( ASCMA ): ASCMA stock is down 2.93% today.

YY Inc ( YY ): YY stock is down 2.86% today.

Changyou.Com Limited ( CYOU ): CYOU stock is down 2.79% today.

Global Sources Ltd ( GSOL ): GSOL stock is down 2.75% today.

Bankrate Inc ( RATE ): RATE stock is down 2.64% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.