Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – PCYO EMMS BBGI AMID

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Transportation sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Pure Cycle Corp ( PCYO ): PCYO stock is up 6.8% today.

Emmis Commun Cl A ( EMMS ): EMMS stock is up 5.94% today.

Beasley Brdcst Gr ( BBGI ): BBGI stock is up 5.13% today.

American Midstreampartners LP ( AMID ): AMID stock is up 4.6% today.

Nustar Gp Holdings Llc ( NSH ): NSH stock is up 3.77% today.

Entravision Communications Corp ( EVC ): EVC stock is up 3.7% today.

Teekay Lng Partners LP ( TGP ): TGP stock is up 3.58% today.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora ( EDN ): EDN stock is up 3.15% today.

U S A Truck Inc ( USAK ): USAK stock is up 3.08% today.

Guangshen Railway Company ( GSH ): GSH stock is up 2.57% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Pyxis Tankers Cmn ( PXS ): PXS stock is down 11.86% today.

Sky Solar Hold Ads ( SKYS ): SKYS stock is down 5.51% today.

Patriot TR HD Cmn ( PATI ): PATI stock is down 5.19% today.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ): GOL stock is down 4.69% today.

Diana Containrshp ( DCIX ): DCIX stock is down 4.47% today.

Clean Energy Fuels ( CLNE ): CLNE stock is down 4.03% today.

Globus Maritime Limi ( GLBS ): GLBS stock is down 4% today.

Makemytrip Limited ( MMYT ): MMYT stock is down 3.9% today.

Ellomay Capital Ltd Ordinary Sh ( ELLO ): ELLO stock is down 3.69% today.

Stealthgas Inc ( GASS ): GASS stock is down 3.43% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.