Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock Enters Uncharted Waters

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB ) reminds me of a company making big computers in 1977.

The industry is about to be transformed completely, but most people are focused only on short-term opportunities. Those opportunities look huge, and big new markets are about to emerge, but most companies built on older technologies will not survive.

Biogen is what I call a first-generation biotech firm. Its focus is on finding specific, often expensive, cures for dread diseases. The recent news about it focuses on Spinraza, approved late last year for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare and deadly disease.

Bulls, like our Richard Saintvilus, note that the drug seems to work. Bears, like our James Brumley, note that it’s priced at $125,000 per dose and that could prove a real problem.

Analysts are also looking at Biogen’s patent litigation and the pending spin-off of its hemophilia unit as Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVVV ).

I think the analysts are looking in the wrong direction.

Gushes, Global Markets and BIIB Stock

New CEO Michel Vounatsos wants to get Biogen active in East Asia, in places like China and Korea where it does not yet do business. That could mean lower prices and hard negotiations with governments, but the volume increases would push the stock much higher.

He also wants to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease. His candidate drug is called aducanumab, a monoclonal antibody that seems to slow cognitive decline in early tests.

This is in line with the industry’s history. BIIB is like the early oil business. Big bets are made on plays that could become gushers but could also become dry holes. Biotech analysts constantly talk about drug “pipelines,” parsing the results of studies to see if a specific compound will hit or miss its efficacy and safety targets.

It is this process that may be about to change.

