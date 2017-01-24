4 Blue-Chip Stocks Leading the Push to New Highs

U.S. equities pushed to new highs on Tuesday thanks to a resumption of the “Trump-flation” trade — optimism over the economic policies of President Donald Trump.

Excitement continues over priorities including tax cuts, deregulation and more aggressive “America first” trade policies.

The S&P 500 is knocking on a new record thanks to reinvigorated interest in “hard economy” stocks — mainly big industrials and core technology names — that drove the historic post-election rally.

While some technical worries remain, including extended sentiment and evidence “smart money” traders are moving into protection against a selloff, here’s a look at four big-cap stocks that are driving the day’s advance:

