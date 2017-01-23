Boeing Co (BA) Stock Is Losing Altitude — Abort!

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) appears to be on the verge of a technical breakdown, which would end a five-month uptrend for the Dow Jones Industrial Average stalwart as it continues to test support at its 20-day moving average.

The stochastic indicator has already flashed a sell signal, falling out of an overbought condition after setting a lower high. Momentum is waning.

Watch for a break of the 50-day moving average after the company reports results on Jan. 25 before the market. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.33 per share on revenues of $23.1 billion.

The company was recently initiated with an “underperform” rating by analysts at RBC Capital Markets, citing a historical relationship between the company’s profit margins and the average age of its production platforms. According to analyst Matthew McConnell:

“We believe new commercial platforms create margin pressure due to higher unit production costs in initial accounting blocks, engineering and supply chain risks when ramping up new programs, and slowing production and pricing pressure on high margin legacy platforms in advance of new launches, among other factors.”

The recent share price rise has disconnected from this relationship, which has driven nearly all the price increase BA has enjoyed for some time now.

Other headwinds include a lowering of F-35 costs by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ), lowering the chances President Trump looks to BA to provide an F/A-18-based alternative, as well as the risk that a tightening of trade terms will jeopardize BA’s overseas sales.

I have recommended the Feb $157.50 BA puts to Edge Pro subscribers.

Anthony Mirhaydari is founder of the Edge and Edge Pro investment advisory newsletters. A two-week and four-week free trial offer has been extended to InvestorPlace readers.