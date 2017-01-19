3 Bond ETFs Every Retiree Should Own

Conventional wisdom suggest bonds are integral parts of a well-balanced investment portfolio, particularly for those investors who are nearing retirement or are already there. Exchange-traded funds have made it easier and more cost-effective for investors planning for retirement to bolster their fixed-income exposure.

Source: ©iStock.com/joxxxxjo

In fact, bond ETFs, even with all the speculation about rising interest rates, are among the fastest-growing corners of the ETF universe. Last year, two of the top 10 ETFs in terms of new assets added were bond ETFs. Today, about 20 of the largest funds by assets are bond ETFs.

There is a sticking point for investors considering bond ETFs this year — namely, the Federal Reserve — and expectations that after a modest rate hike in December, the U.S. central bank is targeting as many as three rate increases this year. Ten-year Treasury yields currently reside around 2.4% and some bond experts believe a move to 3% would market the end of the decades-long bull market for bonds.

That says investors who are planning for retirement need to be selective when it comes to these funds. Here are some ideas among bond ETFs to help retirement investors deal with the Fed’s whims in 2017.

Next Page