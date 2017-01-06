Should I Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is a regular favorite among tech investors, and for good reason. After bottoming out around $10 a share after the dot-com crash, AMZN stock has raced up to a recent high of about $850 a share before pulling back. Had you got out at the top, that would have turned a $1,000 investment in Amazon stock into $85,000.

Of course, Amazon.com has changed a lot over the past 15 years or so. A decade ago, the story was all about e-commerce and how AMZN was killing traditional retailers. Last year, it was all about the rapid growth of Amazon Web Services. Now, its virtual assistant Alexa is all the rage.

But investors in Amazon stock aren’t buying the past. They are buying the future. And in 2017, with so much growth behind AMZN stock, it’s reasonable to wonder whether it can keep this up.

If you’re wondering whether Amazon stock is a buy or a sell here after its big run, here are three pros and three cons to help you decide.

Pros of Amazon Stock

Innovation: Amazon started with a vision to be the world’s largest bookstore. It then moved into everything from shoes to flat-screen TVs and now touches every part of retail imaginable. After that, it started cranking out its own Kindle hardware and developed its much-hyped cloud computing arm AWS. Nobody knows what’s next from Amazon — drones, perhaps? — but you can be sure this company is not sitting still.

Revenue Growth: With a growth rate of about 28% in fiscal 2016, Amazon’s top line is moving higher at a very nice clip But what’s really amazing is that the base number is already huge — starting the year at over $100 billion! But lest you think AMZN stock can’t keep that rate up, it’s projecting over 20% revenue growth again in 2017 despite starting from roughly $130 billion in annual sales. That’s simply amazing.

The Sky Is the Limit: As of Q3 2016, fewer than 10% of total U.S. retail sales were e-commerce transactions. And while Amazon is dominant among this with a roughly 51% share, there is plenty of room for it to gain a larger piece of the pie even as the pie keeps growing. This, coupled with the company’s ability to branch out into other areas and a will to invest heavily in R&D, means there is literally nothing AMZN stock can’t do in the years ahead.

