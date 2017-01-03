Should You Buy Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) is back. Well, kind of. WMT stock rose 13% in 2016, which is certainly a respectable performance. However, for investors who saw Walmart stock hit $90 two years ago, today’s $68 share price still isn’t that reassuring.

The company got hit following a stagnation in revenues and profits. Online efforts are gaining traction, but not at the rate some boosters had hoped. And even income investors have started to bail on the company following unusually small dividend increases recently.

Can WMT stock keep regaining lost ground in 2017, or is the stock’s story broken?

WMT Stock Cons

Weak Holiday Season: U.S. retailers appear to be having a poor holiday season. U.S. retail sales only rose 0.1% in November, versus 0.3% expectations. And it was the slowest month of gains recently. More specifically, Black Friday sales were anemic, down markedly from 2015. Some of that is due to dispersion away from the Thanksgiving weekend specifically. However, it’s still not a good trend.

Big traditional retailer stocks have been getting hammered over the past week or two. WMT stock largely missed the sector selling until Thursday, when it too capitulated to the general malaise. However, with many sector players down 8%-15% recently, there’s room for more downside in Walmart in the short run if the holiday season turns out to have been a total bust.

New Import Tax? Rumor has it that Trump’s team is now discussing a tax on all imports. This tax would be 5% or 10%, depending on which source you read. Regardless, it’d be a blow for companies like Walmart that have very global supply chains. During the campaign, Trump talked about hitting specific offending countries, such as China and Mexico, with tariffs.

However this new import duty would affect all incoming products, making life much more difficult for retailer such as Walmart that have developed broad supply chains across developing Asia, Latin America, and so on.

We’re not just talking cheap Chinese stuff anymore — WMT’s clothes from countries such as Bangladesh and high-end electronics from Japan and South Korea would also face these duties. I don’t expect a tariff against the whole world to get much traction, but it’s a headline risk for the time being.

Little Growth: In 2008, WMT stock topped $400 billion in sales for the first time. We’re coming up on a decade later, and Walmart hasn’t hit $500 billion yet. Once you account for inflation, sales have been basically flat over that stretch. While there’s reason to think the company’s online efforts are picking up steam (see below), the last decade has not been one of Walmart’s finest.

The company got weighed down by all sorts of bribery and corruption scandals with various international divisions. Until recently, management seemed more interested in its share buyback than investing in its stores or technology. Even with that impressive buyback, EPS has only grown by 14 cents (4.47 to 4.61) since 2011. There is good reason WMT stock has its critics.

