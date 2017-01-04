Why Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Can Lead the Dow Rally in 2017

After being the subject of negative trends in the past few years, Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) emerged as the best performing component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average for 2016.

Caterpillar stock’s 36.46% gain through the year made it the clear winner, trumping gains of UnitedHealth Group Inc ( UNH ), Chevron Corporation ( CVX ), Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( GS ) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ). They witnessed gains of 36.04%, 31%, 32.8% and 30.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Dow rose 13.42% through the year to close at 19,762.6 on Dec 30, 2016, close to the 20,000 milestone.

Further, Caterpillar’s share price has also outperformed the Zacks categorized Manufacturing-Construction and Mining subindustry, which has witnessed a gain of 36.2% in 2016.

Caterpillar’s financial performance was not worth writing home about in 2016 as the mining and construction equipment behemoth continues to reel under lower end-user demand attributable to continued weak commodity prices globally and economic weakness in many developing countries.

Revenues for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2016, were $28.963 billion, a 20% plunge on a year-over-year basis, due to declines in Energy & Transportation, Construction Industries and Resource Industries. Earnings were at $2.58 per share for the period, a 43% drop from $4.54 in the prior-year comparable period.

Its evident that the price performance was not driven by Caterpillar’s financial performance.

So what led to the surge?

Trump & Thriftiness Led the Caterpillar Price Surge in 2016

Caterpillar’s share price has benefitted from the victory of Donald Trump as investors expect his plans of big spending in infrastructure, and easing regulations for oil and coal exploration would aid boost the company’s revenues. Further, investors appreciate Caterpillar’s determined efforts to cut costs that will lead to margin expansion as revenues improve under President Trump.

Caterpillar’s goal is to reduce costs such that the decline in operating profit is no more than 25–30% of the decline in sales and revenues. In Sep 2015, the company commenced significant restructuring initiative, with actions expected through 2018. Once fully implemented, it will lower its annual operating costs by about $1.5 billion.

So far, Caterpillar has surpassed its targets by announcing the closure, consolidation or contemplated closure of nearly 30 facilities globally and reduced the global workforce by about 14,000. In the past year, it has taken additional restructuring actions that include ending production of on highway vocational trucks and track drills.

Additionally, the company recently announced its exit from the room and pillar business.

But will the momentum sustain in 2017?

