Cash Out of Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Before Earnings

It's time for FB stock holders to face reality

By Tim Biggam, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Jan 31, 2017, 11:16 am EST
   
Tim Biggam

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) earnings are due Feb. 1 after the market closes. Expectations are for $1.31 in earnings (the whisper number is at $1.37) with revenues of $8.5 billion. While earnings are expected to grow at 66% year-over-year, revenues are only expected to show a gain of 45% versus a year ago. Concerns over this slowing growth have tempered the recent rally in FB stock.

So unless Facebook reports blowout numbers on both the top and bottom line, I look for FB stock to struggle to head appreciably higher over the coming months.

FB market cap
Click to Enlarge With Facebook now the sixth largest U.S. stock by market cap, I think the law of large numbers certainly is beginning to apply. The days of heady growth percentages are a distant memory simply because of size.

To wit, 2017 shows consensus earnings growth of only 25% with expectations of $5.20 per share in earnings. This puts the forward price-earnings at a still rich 25 times earnings, a steep premium to the 17 times forward P/E for the S&P 500. Important to also remember that the S&P 500 is trading at the highest forward P/E ratio of the past 10 years, according to Yardeni Research.

FB11
Click to Enlarge Shares of Facebook are also showing some definite signs of fatigue from a technical analysis perspective. After a monster 15% straight up rally to start the year, shares of Facebook found significant resistance at the $132 level.

FB stock is also became extremely overbought on a nine-day RSI basis with a reading over 80. Previous instances when Facebook was this overbought proved to be short-term tops in FB. Interesting that the prior two overbought readings also equated to the $132 resistance level.

In my previous post on Facebook from Jan. 4, I was bullish at the $116 level based on an oversold Facebook stock. Now that FB has added on 12% in that three-week time frame, I am becoming somewhat bearish on an overbought FB.

With all but four of the 49 analysts covering Facebook having a “buy” or “strong buy” rating on Facebook, the contrarian in me feels a higher level of comfort as well.

So for those who expect Facebook to deliver anything shy of an explosive earnings report, a short call spread is a defined risk way to take bearish, or at least non-bullish, stance. With implied volatility elevated in front of earnings, the strikes can be structured further out-of-the money for a similar net credit to non-earnings weeks.

FB Stock Options

Buy the 3 Feb $139 calls and sell the 3 Feb $137 calls for a 40 cent net credit. Maximum gain on the trade is $40 per spread with maximum risk of $160 per spread. Return on risk is 25%.

The short call strike of $137 is 4.5% above the$130.98 closing price of FB. It is positioned well-above the $132 resistance area and also above the all-time intraday high of $133.50.

As of this writing, Tim Biggam did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Anyone interested in finding out more about option-based strategies or for a free trial of the Delta Desk Research Report can email Tim at tbiggam@deltaderivatives.com.

