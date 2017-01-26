Here’s Why Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock Is the Best Play in Oil

To its credit, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) has already turned the corner, so to speak. Per-share earnings are growing on a sequential basis, with the oil giant only logging one quarterly loss for the first quarter of 2016 following the 2014/2015 implosion of crude oil … a feat most of it peers can’t boast. The past two reported quarters were each positive for Chevron stock, and each profit figure was higher than the last.

The profit rebound was in step with crude’s recovery; oil prices are up 89% since this point in January of 2016, and they’re still going strong. Chevron stock has advanced 35% for the same timeframe.

Is that enough to deem CVX stock a buy now? Maybe, or maybe not. We’ll know a great deal more about the company’s true health on Friday morning, following its fiscal fourth-quarter report.

The New Normal Is Palatable

Giving credit where it’s due, it was CLSA’s Asit Sen and Chris Walling who summed up what it will take to succeed in the oil and gas industry from 2017 and beyond. Earlier this month the duo observed the following for all oil stocks:

“After a lean period of lower oil prices and relentless cost cutting, we are finally seeing early signs of a global upstream investment revival. As the industry recalibrates its assessment of risk and reward, we highlight four early trends: 1) some signs of increase in asset M&A appetite by global majors (>$5bn in announced transactions since early December), 2) renewed emphasis on US shale growth (short-cycle bias reinforced by Chevron’s recent capex announcement) … We expect a subdued oil price environment ($45-65/b Brent) as competition between low-cost Middle East producers and US shale for market share continues, making this a challenging period for industry players to get additional clarity on spending.”

Of the operative words in the commentary, one of the big ones for Chevron and of interest to Chevron stock holders is “recalibrates.” The other key detail in the assessment? We can expect brent prices to linger between $45 and $65 per barrel for the indefinite future.

That’s just fine by Chevron.

Though it didn’t undergo the most dramatic overhaul (read “cost cutting”) in the industry, it mustered its fair share of them. A year ago, in the shadow of its first and only quarterly loss in years, the company promised to cull $9 billion in expenses in 2016, after cutting out the same figure in 2015.

The end result is a lean, mean, oil-drilling machine; it can turn a profit on oil prices that weren’t profitable just a couple of years ago.

Crunching the Numbers

Fortunately, not only is the company able to do more with less, crude prices have continued to advance — though not in a straight line — over the course of the fourth quarter and into the first. Q4’s numbers should be better than Q3’s all around.

