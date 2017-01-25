Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock Swings Back Toward the Bulls

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) bulls are showing signs they want back in. But for investors agreeable to re-entering CMG stock, a limited-risk and “fresh-fast” bullish spread from the Chipotle options menu looks made to order. Let me explain.

Source: Shutterstock

It has been a long year and change for CMG and its shareholders. Finally though, after multiple bottoming attempts on the heels of a lengthy corrective move exacerbated by 2015’s food scares, Chipotle’s “Guac-a-Mole” pattern of shares popping their head up only to get clubbed lower may be over.

Supporting our optimism, which mind you comes with a side of contrarianism, Chipotle has seen a return of positive comps following massive declines in customer foot traffic since the scandals first broke in 2015. On Jan. 10, the fast-fresh operator announced December same-store-sales jumped 14.7%.

Behind the number though, and as bears might quickly point out, last December’s queasy sales were an easy bar to beat.

Management at Chipotle acknowledged as much in guiding sales growth through 2017 in the high single digits, but stressing the forecasted increases aren’t indicative of staunch, organic growth.

Nevertheless, this analyst maintains the sales updates are still a small step in the right direction for CMG and its shareholders. I also believe the company’s relatively small, but announced, $100 million share buyback is worth appreciating as a positive.

Lastly and nice to see on the price chart of CMG, if we’re to believe the market is a forward-looking mechanism; there’s that “Guac-a-Mole” pattern in Chipotle stock we noted earlier and one that appears to have been eradicated.

CMG Stock Daily Chart

Looking at the CMG chart over the past year and as Chipotle worked its way through the sales damage inflicted by its food scare and other bad press ranging from avocado shortages, caloric miscounts and Chipotle’s recent foray into the burger space with its Tasty Made chain, a bearish “Guac-a-Mole” pattern as I’ve detailed in the provided daily chart appears to be done harming investors.

From the lateral consolidation pattern which hammered every attempt at CMG rising higher, a neutral symmetrical triangle pattern emerged over the last two months of 2016 before investors managed to break CMG bullishly above pattern resistance.

