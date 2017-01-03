Coachella 2017 Lineup: Here’s This Year’s Festival Headliners

The Coachella 2017 lineup has been announced and it includes some of the hottest performers of our generation.

Perhaps the most exciting artist of the Indio, Calif. three-day event is Beyonce, who will be one of the headliners of the event. Coachella 2017 will take place from April 21 through 23 and Beyonce will be the last performer on one of the three days.

Additionally, Kendrick Lamar will tear up the stage when he comes on as the last act of the day on another of these dates. The rapper made history last year when he won five of the 11 Grammys he was nominated for at the awards.

Finally, the third headliner of the Coachella 2017 lineup is Radiohead, which continues to be one of the most important bands of the world two decades after they dominated the charts in the 1990s. The band released an album in 2016 which was met with largely positive reviews from top critics around the U.S.

Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the event for the first time this year. Meanwhile, Beyonce made surprise appearances in 2010 and 2014, but she has never been announced beforehand at Coachella.

Radiohead has plenty of history with the music festival, performing as one of the top billed acts of the event in 2004 and 2012.

The tickets vary in price, with some selling for higher than $5,000.

