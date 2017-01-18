The Dow Jones Industrial Average. America’s most exclusive club.

The first index was published by Charles Dow on May 26, 1896. It started 12 industrials strong, and only General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) remains a component.

After it was expanded to 30 on Oct. 1, 1928, the index represents some of the biggest sectors, industries and companies in America. With no set selection or deselection process, years can go by when no changes are made. The latest period of inactivity was 17 years in duration — from June 1, 1959, to August 9, 1976.

Companies are generally added to or removed from the index to reflect changes in the economy at large. The most recent addition was Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), which replaced AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ).

Not a day goes by when some media outlet in some part of the world isn’t discussing the composition of one of America’s oldest, not to mention wealthiest, clubs. While there are thousands of stocks trading on the NYSE or NASDAQ, only 30 get to claim the title of “Dow Jones Company,” an institution that’s getting ready to go over 20,000 for the first time in its history.

Which components of the index are long in the tooth and in need of removal? I’ll answer that. And in their place I’ll give you the 10 companies that should be in the Dow Jones.

Next Page