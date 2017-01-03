Are Consumers a Little Too Confident in Donald Trump?

On Tuesday, the Conference Board released its important consumer confidence index with a new high. The index just barely surpassed the exuberance consumers were showing in July of 2007, just before the financial crisis kicked into high-gear.

The Conference Board’s numbers showed that the increase in the index was almost entirely due to future expectations, which isn’t necessarily bad, but it does mean that confidence is rising based on an unknown (the future) rather than what is already known (the present). Future expectations tend to be more unstable for obvious reasons.

Attributing the rise in consumer confidence to the election of Donald Trump is probably reasonable. The index’s numbers show that most of the shift in expectations occurred among older respondents, which matches a demographic that leaned very heavily toward Donald Trump during the election. The gains in this portion of the sample population offset the negative outlook in the report from job-seekers.

Post-election euphoria may help explain the spike in confidence, but like the superficial similarity to 2007, it shouldn’t be dismissed automatically as a temporary effect. A positive shift in sentiment is a required component for economic growth. However, we also can’t ignore the significant unknowns that overhang 2017.

Part of the reason we feel a little wishy-washy about the data is that it conflicts so dramatically with international measures of consumer confidence. Confidence in the U.K. is negative, and German indices are flat. Peripheral economies in Europe have uniformly negative or falling confidence numbers.

The cracks in confidence in Europe are relatively small compared to unofficial measures in China and the rest of Asia. As you can see in the next chart, Asian consumers and small businesses are driving the value of Bitcoin significantly higher as they seek protection from currency controls and inflation again.

But what about consumer confidence’s relationship to spending? These two measures are positively correlated and, if confidence is misleading right now, it will show up in spending numbers.

Next Page