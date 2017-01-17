Davos 2017: 12 Things to Know About This Year’s World Economic Forum

Davos 2017 is starting today and InvestorPlace has a few things to know about this year’s World Economic Forum.

Davos 2017 starts today and will last through Jan. 20, 2017, which is this Friday.

The event is held in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

It has leaders of the business and political world coming together to discuss plans for the future.

Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, gave the Opening Plenary of our Annual Meeting in Davos speech.

Anthony Scaramucci, an advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, is speaking at the conference this year about America’s priorities.

Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is also at the event speaking about the end of President Obama’s administration and future diplomacy.

Another of the major discussions taking place at Davos 2017 concerns the possibility of an upcoming fourth industrial revolution.

This includes quantum computing, 3D-printing, nanotechnology, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and other technologies that may change every day life.

Corruption is also being talked about at Davos 2017 with the discussion surrounding it being how to stop it from happening.

Several celebrities are also making appearances at this year’s World Economic Forum.

The musician Shakira is one of the celebrities at the event and she is speaking as the Global Ambassador of Unicef.

Actor Matt Damon is also there to speak about his efforts with water.org, which is a charity dedicated to bringing clean water to those without access to it.

You can follow this link to see more about the ongoing Davos 2017 World Economic Forum.