Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Q4 Earnings: 14 Things to Know

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016 on Thursday

Here are a few things to know about Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

The airline company reported earnings per share of 82 cents for the quarter.

Earnings per share reported by the company during the same period of the year prior was $1.18.

Wall Street analysts were expecting DAL to report earnings per share of 82 cents in its fourth quarter of 2016.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. reported revenue of $9.46 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Analysts were estimating that the airline company would report revenue of $9.4 billion in its fourth quarter of the year.

Net income for the quarter was $604 million.

This is a drop from the net income of $926 million reported during the same time last year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. reported adjusted operating cash flow of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $640 million.

DAL used the strong cash flow during the fourth quarter to invest $600 million back into the company.

It also returned $449 million to shareholders during the quarter through a combination of dividends and stock repurchases.

The airline company’s adjusted net debt at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016 was $6.1 billion.

This is a $500 million reduction from the same time in 2015.

Follow this link to see Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s full earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

DAL stock was down 2% as of Thursday morning.