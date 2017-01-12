Why Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (DB) Stock Could Triple by 2018

The coming to power of Donald Trump, and his allowing of inflation to return in the form of higher oil prices, is doing wonders for Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB ). DB stock — which was a falling knife in June, has turned into a winner since the November election.

I called that turn a month beforehand.

The German mega-bank started 2016 at $23 per share, fell to as low as $11, but is now trading near $19 as it resolves the scandals of its past. The bank predicts good times will roll under President Trump.

If Trump can deliver for banks, Deutsche Bank stock could rocket upward. The bank had assets of $1.688 billion at the end of October, but its huge derivatives book had sent the market cap of the bank below $20 billion before its recent run-up.

Even today, DB stock trades at just 35% of book — less than half the price of comparable American banks.

Why Buy DB Stock?

Deutsche Bank’s situation is not too dissimilar to that of U.S. banks in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

At the bottom, you could get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) for under $25, Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC ) for under $4, and even Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) for under $14. Since then, thanks to government support and improving business conditions, all three have more than tripled in price, while returning to paying dividends.

The bank’s chief economist, David Folkerts-Landau, told journalists that the promise of tax cuts and infrastructure spending could double U.S. growth in the next few years. DB has also raised its global growth forecast to 3.4% for 2017.

Deutsche Bank believes it can pounce on those opportunities, dramatically increasing its own margins, without running afoul of regulators, who it sees being put out to pasture by the new Administration. The bank’s own financial crimes cop recently quit in an argument over how many employees he would have under him, and was quickly replaced.

At the same time, DB expects trouble to hit over-leveraged Asian markets, which will make European and American assets that much more attractive.

