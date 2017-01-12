Double Down on Dividends with These 3 Covered Calls

One of the best options strategies, as far as income is concerned, is using covered calls. This strategy involves first buying or already owning a stock in round lots of 100 shares. You then enter into a contract to sell 100-share lots to another investor of that stock, if that stock closes at or above a specific price (strike price) on or before a given date (expiration date).

Source: Shutterstock

In exchange for selling this contract, you receive a payment called a “premium.” It’s known as a “covered call” because you’ve sold a “call contract,” meaning the stock could get sold, or called. It is “covered” because you actually own the stock itself (otherwise it would be “naked”).

You can earn a little extra income if you sell covered calls against dividend stocks that are going to pay dividends before the expiration date. Yes, the premium will be less than normal to adjust for the dividend, but I like this strategy because it diversifies where your income in coming from.

