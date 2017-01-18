Why You Don’t Need to Fear The ‘Overpriced’ Market

If you Google the phrase, “is the stock market overpriced,” you’ll get more than 600,000 hits on how the market is ready to fall off a cliff. That search will find you article after article comparing today’s market to 1999 and even 1929.

Several articles try convincing their readers that the market is as much as 80% overvalued — as if that statement has any real meaning.

Others say prudent investors should stay away from the stock market after it hits a new high. They reason that the market must revert to some mean level before it can sustain a move higher.

On that, I call BS.

Here’s why…

It turns out that, historically, the best time to buy stocks is after a new 12-month high as opposed to a new 12-month low. Now this may seem illogical or counterintuitive. After all, you’d think the market would have more upside potential after hitting a new low than a new high. But I have 90-years of data to prove that hypothesis incorrect.

You see, the historical record going back to 1928 shows that stocks perform 160% better after hitting an all-time new high. Take a look at the chart below. The data shows that the 12-month return after hitting a new high is 7.3% versus the 12-month return of just 2.8% after a new low.

And the data wasn’t cherry-picked to make the point. I looked at all 12-month periods after a new high or new low since 1928.

Better yet, the numbers above represent actual returns in the market. They aren’t influenced by dividends, but if they did the total return would be even higher.

What this means is that investors shouldn’t be afraid of buying stocks after the market hits a new all-time high. On the other hand, investors should be afraid to buy stocks after a new 12-month low.

So this begs the question…

Can Stocks Go Higher In 2017?

The answer is yes. Let me explain…

