Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc ( SKT ), National Retail Properties, Inc. ( NNN ), and Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 1/27/17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will pay its quarterly dividend of 32.5 cents per share on 2/15/17, National Retail Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of 45.5 cents per share on 2/15/17, and Texas Instruments will pay its quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on 2/13/17.

START SLIDESHOW :

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

As a percentage of SKT’s recent stock price of $34.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when SKT shares open for trading on 1/27/17.

Similarly, investors should look for NNN to open 1.01% lower in price and for TXN to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SKT, NNN, and TXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. :

National Retail Properties Inc :

Texas Instruments Inc. :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time.

Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.74% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, 4.02% for National Retail Properties, and 2.57% for Texas Instruments Inc..

More From InvestorPlace