Ex-Dividend Reminders Include UDR, Inc. and Toronto Dominion Bank (UDR, TD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, UDR, Inc. ( UDR ), Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ), and Lincoln National Corporation ( LNC ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 1/6/17.

UDR will pay its quarterly dividend of 29.5 cents per share on 1/31/17, Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share on 1/31/17, and Lincoln National will pay its quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on 2/1/17.

START SLIDESHOW :

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

As a percentage of UDR’s recent stock price of $36.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of UDR Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when UDR shares open for trading on 1/6/17.

Similarly, investors should look for TD to open 1.09% lower in price and for LNC to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UDR, TD, and LNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UDR Inc :

Toronto Dominion Bank :

Lincoln National Corp. :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time.

Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for UDR Inc, 4.37% for Toronto Dominion Bank, and 1.71% for Lincoln National.

In Wednesday trading as of this writing, UDR shares are currently up about 0.2%, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are up about 1.1%, and Lincoln National shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

More From InvestorPlace