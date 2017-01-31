Why Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Q4 Earnings Trump Reality

There was an unusual amount of anticipation over the fourth-quarter earnings release of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ). After all its CEO, Rex Tillerson, was recently plucked from the boardroom and made U.S. Secretary of State. There is hope that oil and gas prices may stay over $50 per barrel and, if so, Exxon stock should be making big money.

But it’s not … at least not yet. XOM’s numbers, $1.7 billion in net income and 41 cents per share, badly trailed analyst estimates of 68 cents. But the top-line, $61 billion in revenue, was about a half-billion above those estimates.

For the year, the company earned $7.84 billion, $1.88 per share. This sounds impressive, but it’s less than half of 2015’s $16.15 billion in earnings, and that in turn was half of 2014’s $32.52 billion. The initial response of traders was cautious, with Exxon stock opening only slightly below the previous day’s close of $84.86 per share.

The question for XOM stock investors remains, is this the bottom, and how quick might the turn be?

Exxon Stock Is Hanging In There

The year 2016 was a year that XOM stock had to hang in and tough things out. The earnings release emphasized that cash flow and asset sales covered the dividend of 75 cents per share. The dividend costs the company about $3 billion per quarter, and the quarterly earnings continue to come up short of that mark.

The company has kept earnings positive by cutting back sharply on capital expenditures. It spent $4.83 billion during the fourth quarter, against $7.42 billion a year earlier. For the year, Exxon invested $19.30 billion, against $31.05 billion in 2015.

This has yet to have a big impact on production, which was down just 3%, or 127,000 barrels per day, from 2015’s figures during the fourth quarter, with new volume in Nigeria and Indonesia partly making up for the declining production of U.S. fields. The company lost $2.3 billion producing oil, which it calls “upstream” operations, and $1.2 billion refining and selling it, which it calls “downstream” operations. The profit came from chemicals, $872 million, and finance earnings of $209 million.

XOM Stock: Swing and a Miss

Initial reporting on the release emphasized the earnings miss.

CNBC said the numbers “badly” missed estimates on earnings, and Marketwatch just used the word “miss.” The Nasdaq.com headline emphasized that earnings fell 40% from a year earlier.

