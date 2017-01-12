Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Looks for a Cheney Bump

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) shareholders aren’t talking openly about getting a bump from retiring CEO and Secretary of State designate Rex Tillerson, but there is plenty of optimism built into the price, since Tillerson’s aims in the Donald Trump administration are consonant with Exxon’s own business goals.

There’s certainly precedent, though.

When Dick Cheney retired as CEO of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL ) to become the Republican vice presidential candidate in the year 2000, he got a nice retirement package and his assets were placed in a blind trust.

After the election, Halliburton won a succession of contracts, many related to its Brown & Root subsidiary and the war in Iraq, which made that package look dirt cheap. During the Bush-Cheney years, the stock rose almost 180% to a 2008 peak. It even split. There was political blowback as controversy over the war rose, but the profits were good.

Peace in the Oilpatch

Simply put, Tillerson is hoping to bring some peace to the oilpatch, better relations with Russia and Middle East oil suppliers that can lead to consistent, profitable pricing for everyone involved in the production and refining of oil.

This would include U.S. shale oil producers, who have been whipsawed by West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices that fell from a high of nearly $100 per barrel in mid-2014, all the way below $30, but have recently rebounded to slightly over $50.

For oil producers, the price of the product is less important than consistent pricing. This allows them to measure the costs and risks of drilling, take out production loans and pay them off. It’s something they had before the 1973 oil embargo with the Texas Railroad Commission, something they sought from OPEC.

For an international company like Exxon Mobil, consistent pricing means the price of product doesn’t change from well-head to refinery, and from refinery to pump. This cuts the cost of using options and arbitrage. It makes business life simpler.

A Peace Dividend

Oil peace would be good for everyone involved in oil.

It would be great for Russia, great for Saudi Arabia, and great for U.S. shale producers, which have been using technology during the oil bust to dramatically cut their break-even points. A few, like Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD ), are now running near break-even, and steady prices of around $60 per barrel would let drillers in the Permian and Eagle Ford plays return to pumping again.

