Is Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Finally Tripping Up in the Markets?

When it comes to companies that “have it going on,” few are as relevant as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). FB practically redefined the term “social media,” and set the benchmark for digital networking. Today, if you don’t have a Facebook account, you might as well not exist. Roughly a quarter of the global population actively uses its services on a monthly basis, making Facebook stock perhaps the most visible investment ever.

Yet based on the FB stock price, the good times may be coming to an end — or at least a definite respite. It’s not that there’s anything disastrously wrong right now. Facebook stock ended the year up nearly 11%.

The company is backed by very strong financials that are the envy of the internet content market. Among the highlights are explosive growth in both the top and bottom line. You couldn’t get tighter financials if you tried, but somehow, Wall Street is seemingly unimpressed.

The problem is capital growth. While FB stock produced double-digit returns for the fourth consecutive year — something that the other “FANG” stocks Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) can’t say — momentum has slowed down substantially. As a prime example, the boring as cornflakes SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) ended 2016 up over 14%. And since the first of November, Facebook stock is down 5%.

FB Stock Is Too Strong to Fail

Obviously, no asset can sprint indefinitely. Corrections are a natural component of a healthy bull market, which implies great things for the future of Facebook stock.

InvestorPlace feature writer Hilary Kramer nails down the optimistic argument. In her late-December article, she notes that revenue “is on tap to expand by more than 50% this year, translating to more than 80% earnings growth. Earnings estimates for Facebook stock have been marching steadily higher — always a good sign.” Despite controversies surrounding the FB decision to crack down on “fake news,” nothing can upend these enormously positive tailwinds.

Even if conservative users are unhappy — suspicious stories’ provenance will be determined by left-leaning media like The Associated Press and The Washington Post — FB stock has one, undeniable trump card. Everybody loves Facebook, and that won’t change. Because of this rabid popularity, the company can look forward to continued growth without worry.

Another highly respected voice from InvestorPlace, Lawrence Meyers, concurs. A begrudging analyst towards FB stock, even he admits the financials are fantastic. Meyers writes, “It has also proven to be a very effective advertising platform, with revenue from each user globally increasing at a rate of almost 40%. That’s just incredible. If you crunch all the other data, I see nothing but good news, as we see increasing user engagement and increasing advertiser spend per user.”

Don’t Ignore the Warning Signs for Facebook Stock

Yet the question remains — why hasn’t Facebook stock picked up on the enormously bullish fundamentals? I think there’s more going on than just “people don’t get it.”

