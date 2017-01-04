Faraday Future FF91 Launch: 7 Things to Know

The Faraday Future FF91 is one of the hottest vehicles of the coming year as it shows us a glimpse of the future of the automotive industry.

Source: Faraday Future

The car is being developed by the Los Angeles-based startup Faraday, which is looking to become part of the future of high-end driving creations.

The company revealed the Future FF91 on Tuesday, revealing a supercar that combines high performance with comfort and extreme luxury.

It has web-enabled entertainment futures for passengers.

You can park the car in crowded lots using self-driving technology, making it one of many companies working on advancing autonomous driving technology. The company tested this feature in front of a live audience on Monday.

The Faraday Future FF91’s acceleration was examined alongside other high-end luxury vehicles from companies such as Bentley , Ferrari and Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA

, and (NASDAQ: “The FF 91 will usher in a new age of connected vehicles,” Nick Sampson, the company’s senior vice president of engineering said.

You can reserve one of these vehicles on the company’s website as long as you’re willing to place a deposit of $5,000.

The electric vehicle is the fastest of its kind in the world, and it is also packed with some unique innovations that make it stand out. One of these features is a self-parking functionality that is still being ironed out by Faraday.

The company is still mum on the retail price.

More From InvestorPlace