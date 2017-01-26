3 Fast-Food Stocks That Are Sweating Bullets Thanks to McDonald’s

When McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) introduced its “all-day breakfast” menu option, the response was pure joy for MCD stock and absolute terror for competing fast-food stocks. In a bid to address lagging sales, the “Golden arches” decided to raise the stakes. In doing so, McDonald’s went from a stock struggling to find momentum to suddenly becoming a three-digit ticket.

Best of all, MCD didn’t have to wait at all. As Time noted, “Almost immediately, McDonald’s saw how much all day breakfast moved the needle: The new menu options attracted customers who wouldn’t normally eat at McDonald’s, and sales rose sharply in the fourth quarter of 2015 and on into 2016.” Rival fast-food stocks were caught flat-footed, and responded with menu expansions of their own.

Unfortunately for MCD, the thrill has clearly worn off. Although the iconic burger joint beat earnings estimates for its most recent fourth-quarter outing, the markets were unimpressed. The sales boost from all-day breakfast was a one-off event. As a result, McDonald’s slipped in the markets on Monday, shedding nearly 1% from the prior session.

Even more ominous, from mid-November of last year, MCD appears to be forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern.

Now, McDonald’s executives are looking for answers. One possible solution is a home delivery service. In fact, CEO Steve Easterbrook stated that they are in the “very, very early stages” of testing the concept in Florida.

Why not? Florida is home to stupid ideas like pet alligators and the butterfly ballot. So I’m sure that there’s going to be takers on the delivery concept. But taking the advice of an eccentric state and applying it to the rest of the nation could be a big mistake.

This should be of zero comfort to fast-food stocks. For one thing, the overall industry hasn’t gotten off to the best start in 2017. Primarily, however, if MCD is having trouble ginning up viable ideas for its sales woes, I’m not sure other fast-food stocks will fare much better.

This is a tough, crowded market, and it might get worse from here on out. Here are three fast-food stocks that are sweating bullets because of McDonald’s.

