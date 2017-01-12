Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Is Ugly as Sin, But Has a Chance for Redemption

If there’s a candidate for biggest disappointment of 2016, Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) would be more than a reasonable choice. After starting last year near the $30 mark, FIT stock endured a remarkably bad run that was briefly interrupted by bursts of positive momentum. It was at that point where I figured the selloff was overdone. Fitbit stock, after all, represented the chic wave of wearable technology.

Boy, was I ever wrong!

After those bursts came a worrisome lull — and then the hammer. On Nov. 2, FIT stock released its third quarter of fiscal year 2016 results. Although earnings for FIT matched consensus estimates, Wall Street was unhappy with the increasingly negative trend. Prior to Q3, the earnings surprise for Fitbit stock was over 123%. In Q2, it was only 10% above consensus. Achieving parity was therefore no achievement at all.

Wall Street is a town that, of course, takes no prisoners and shows no mercy. FIT stock was summarily executed the following day, hemorrhaging 34% in the markets. The good times, it appeared, were over and never to be seen again.

Dim Outlook for FIT stock

There are a number of reasons why investors abandoned ship on Fitbit stock. On the financial front, the hard numbers did not harmonize with the company’s glitzy sales pitch.

For instance, revenue growth has always been the main attraction for FIT stock. Obviously, no one buys it for its dividends. But in recent quarters, that growth slid to all-new lows as a publicly traded company. That raises concerns about whether or not FIT products are simply a fad.

The slowdown in net income is also a red flag for investors. Fitbit stock is unfortunately saddled with an ongoing liability. In order to maintain excitement in the fickle health and fitness industry, it has to pump out multiple advertisements and promotions. Inevitably, that drags on the bottom line, making FIT stock overvalued on paper. Combined with declining sales growth, prospects suddenly dimmed.

But as InvestorPlace contributors Lawrence Meyers and James Brumley wryly note, the biggest risk to Fitbit stock is the consumer. I love what Meyers has to say, so I’ll just let him say it: “Many try to lose weight via diets. Most diets fail. Many people will buy a Fitbit product as part of a diet and exercise regiment, and will lose motivation. Because diets fail, FIT stock will fail … as an investment.”

As if that wasn’t enough of a gut punch, here’s what Brumley remarked: “Although smartwatches and wrist-worn fitness trackers launched with a great deal of fervor, that interest faded quickly. Once ‘the’ consumer-tech item to buy, smartwatches only appear at the top of 3% of this year’s holiday gift wish-lists.

As Jim Cramer put it a couple of weeks ago, ‘I think that everybody who wants a Fitbit has one.'” Brumley adds that competitors like Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN ) offer cheaper alternatives.

Next Page