5 Chinese Internet Stocks With Long-Term Potential

If you are to have a well-rounded portfolio in 2017, you need to be in China, whose economy is projected to be roughly 50% bigger than that of the U.S. in 2020.

As is true with the U.S., investors looking for growth need to be invested in the internet. But there are dangers. I predicted recently that an internet stock bubble could be building, because the country has too many companies with too much market cap in that sector.

The U.S. bubble of the 1990s, however, developed as valuations got out far ahead of fundamentals. This allowed companies without much revenue to claim an enormous multiplier on sales from the market, based on growth assumptions that only a few companies could hope to satisfy. Chinese valuations are not that stretched. Most companies sell for little more than their U.S. counterparts, although not all have the same growth trajectories. Remember, it’s growth that you’re buying.

Take the talk that such-and-such company is “China’s Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB )” with a grain of salt. Chinese companies don’t stay in their lanes that way. They seek whatever niche promises growth even if, from a U.S. perspective, it has little to do with their original business model.

Whether the bubble pops, there are some Chinese internet stocks that will get to the other side just fine. You need to consider them as investments.

