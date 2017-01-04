Follow The Money Into These 3 Consumer Stocks to Buy

The consumer is back with multi-year-high confidence and strong spending numbers. Amazon is reporting its best holiday season ever and the National Retail Federation says total holiday spending could far exceed its initial estimate of $655 billion.

Expectations for 2017 have also grown, taking stocks along for the ride. Consumer confidence in November rose to its highest point since 2007 and sentiment among households earning $100,000 and more is at a 10-year high.

Keep in mind that this rising tide may not lift all boats equally. Recent government data supports this, showing uneven spending trends across categories.

Finding the best investments in retail, then, may depend on following the money in consumer trends while avoiding sectors facing a weaker outlook.

Not All Consumer Stocks Are Created Equal

Investors have high expectations for 2017 and recent economic data points to a stronger consumer next year. The labor market is approaching full employment with unemployment at just 4.6% and fiscal stimulus next year could mean even more hiring. Consumer spending has bounced this year on higher wage growth. A survey by Deloitte estimates holiday spending could be as much as 4% higher compared to last year.

Despite the stronger consumer overall, not all companies are facing an optimistic outlook. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer expenditure data signals a change in consumer trends.

Overall spending from 2008 to 2015 increased 23%, though spending on services jumped 25% while spending on non-durable goods rose only 17% over the period. Consumers also spent 23% more on big, one-time durable goods purchases.

Within the major categories, spending on some consumer electronics segments actually fell over the period. Some of this might be a function of lower prices on products while some might also signal lower volume. Either way, it’s not good news for consumer electronics companies.

These Companies May Be The Standout Consumer Winners

Two categories stand out in the data with over-sized gains in spending data: pharmaceuticals and pet-related spending.

Spending on our furry friends is split in two categories with 43.7% growth in veterinary services and 30.7% growth in pets and related products over the seven-year period. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 65% of American households have a pet and industry-wide spending is estimated $62.75 billion for 2016, 4% higher than the previous year.

Pharmaceuticals saw the highest increase in consumer spending across all categories, jumping 53%, or an annualized gain of 6.3%, over the period. Despite the headline risk and potential for regulatory oversight on pricing, the shift to an older population and universal healthcare is driving spending on drugs.

